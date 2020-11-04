Hey Readers~



Been awhile, hasn’t it? Well, we’ve been working behind the scenes for a much-need overhaul. You’ll see some changes as we move ahead—but we’re always changing, especially in these crazy times, right? Although we’re recommending events, be safe out there, take the recommended precautions! And sorry if we missed something major, we’re a little stiff from inactivity.



Also, we’re going to need to get through this together. So if you’re interested in helping out in some capacity, just let us knows. And forward to your friends, let them know we’re back!



XOXO,



Your Trusty Editors