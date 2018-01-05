Win Tix: Winter Beer Dabbler

Minnesotans pride themselves on being a hardy bunch, and on February 24th, The Beer Dabbler is giving them another chance to prove it! The 9th Annual Winter Beer Dabbler returns to the Mighty Midway and Warner Coliseum on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for an afternoon of sampling 150+ local, regional, and national craft breweries, live music, a meat & cheese showcase, and lots more.

Last year’s Winter Beer Dabbler sold out, drawing almost 10,000 people out of hibernation for a great celebration of craft beer and Minnesotan hardiness. Participating breweries included local favorites like Fulton, Surly, Bent Paddle, and Dangerous Man, regional darlings like Iowa’s Toppling Goliath and Wisconsin’s Central Waters, and national heavy-hitters like Ballast Point, Deschutes, and Lagunitas.

We know we’ve got a lot of craft independent beer fans among you Regular Readers, so just peek at the breweries list and let us know which beers you’re most interested in sampling for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Winter Beer Dabbler! Also don’t sleep on those tickets, they will likely sell out again this year.