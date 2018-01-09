Win Tix: The Post At The Film Society of MSP

Steven Spielberg directs Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in The Post, a thrilling drama about the unlikely partnership of Katharine Graham (Streep), the first female publisher of The Washington Post, and its driven editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks), as they race to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents. The two must overcome their differences as they risk their careers—and their very freedom—to bring long-buried truths to light. The film opens at The Film Society of Minneapolis-St. Paul on January 12th.

While we normally wouldn’t get behind the glorification of newspapers’ heyday, but we actually laughed at Seth Meyers’ Globes monologue bit where they preemptively brought out an armful of awards for The Post. And we know a bunch of your readers would want to see this. So just reply that you’re interested in tickets and we’ll draw names for two free pairs!