Week of Predictions: Pop-Ups Become The Norm

It’s a new year! And instead of spending the last few weeks looking back, we’re spending this week looking forward into our crystal ball (emoji) at what we think 2017 holds in store for us. If you have your own predictions, reply to the email and let us know.

Even though our prediction against all the beer-in-parking lot parties only sort of came true, we did see the beginnings of a new competing trend: pop-up events. These one-offs or special themed events—from Pizza Hustle popping up at Grumpy’s or Curious Incident popping up at the Wabasha Caves or beer gardens popping up at Askov Finlayson or the many holiday shops popping up at tap rooms or galleries—were some of the coolest happenings in 2016. And we fully expect that to not only continue, but explode in 2017. We’re already excited for Marvel Bar’s transformation into Marvel Bar’s one-night ski party as Chalet Marvél on Sunday!