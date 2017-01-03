Week of Predictions: MPLS + STPL Downtowns Continue To Fall Behind

It’s a new year! And instead of spending the last few weeks looking back, we’re spending this week looking forward into our crystal ball (emoji) at what we think 2017 holds in store for us. If you have your own predictions, reply to the email and let us know.

All the recent talk about skyways has us thinking about the upcoming year in our downtowns, particularly when it comes to arts and culture. Despite some obvious existing bright spots in both cities—which we often highlight with recommendations in our newsletter, even today—we expect the “how do we really make we make downtowns cool destinations” conversation to continue as both (money pit) destinations fall behind other up-coming neighborhoods.

Look, we know that the re-opening of the Palace Theater with the First Avenue front office at the helm is exciting for STPL, and we love the Made Here art in storefronts initiative in MPLS. And yes, several of the longstanding popular venues continue to host good shows, everything from awesome weekday shows at the 7th St Entry or the upswing in EDM at the Skyway to catching classical music at non-traditional venues in STPL. And even yes, there’s still good stuff happening at places like the Opera to the Orpheum to the Orchestra throughout the year.

In spite of those highlights, which aren’t new and are sort of islands, we totally agree that downtown MPLS desperately needs to get some of the hip factor from the North Loop or Northeast or even LynLake, and we continue to hope they solve their very real crime problem. Downtown St. Easy may have Lowertown hot spots, but those are cooling off, and West 7th is taking over, and who knows how the long road would do with a new small music venue or two. A rising arts tide raises all ships, and many of the arts organizations and programmers we know would love the quickly changing downtown arts tides to do more than stand still.