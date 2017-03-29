Upcoming: The Minneapolis-St Paul International Film Festival

One of the cornerstones of the thriving film scene in Twincy: FilmTown™, the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival (MSPIFF) returns again with bold, exciting and moving works, an impressive slate of 350 new films representing 70+ countries by emerging and veteran filmmakers. Tickets for the film fest, which runs April 13th-29th, go on sale to the general public today!

We want to give you an early alert about the film fest so you can start your planning, but also heads up: We will be giving away a bunch of tickets to our regular readers starting next week for ten selected films that will be excellent intro points for the massive event.

There’s just a ton to love in this year’s festival, too. From the documentary about local legends 12 Rods, to a new Jodorowky film, to an account of the Standing Rock protests, to themed programs like Black Cinema or Frederick Wiseman’s films, to Virtual Reality and the Art of Storytelling, there’s just a bunch of cool stuff.

More about the film fest: MSPIFF, one of the longest-running film festivals in the country and the largest film event in the Midwest, draws an attendance of 50,000 annually. This year, MSPIFF expands to include select screenings at the Capri Theater in Minneapolis, in addition to screenings at its hub at the St. Anthony Main Theatre, the Uptown Theatre, Metropolitan State University’s Film Space in St. Paul and the Marcus Wehrenberg 14 Theater in Rochester. For 36 years, the staff of the Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul, the Festival’s parent organization, has scoured international film festivals—from Sundance and Toronto to Berlin, Palm Springs, Busan, Guadalajara and San Sebastian—to bring a unique slate of award-winning, critically acclaimed international films to regional audiences, films that otherwise would never be screened in this market.