Upcoming: Rain Taxi + Mia Present Susan Stewart + Ann Hamilton

Here’s something we’re pretty into, especially after that unbelievably huge turnout for George Saunders.

Rain Taxi proudly hosts its first event ever at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, join them as poet Susan Stewart and artist Ann Hamilton, both acclaimed figures in their respective fields, present their collaborative pieces Channel and Mirror along with other works at this special afternoon appearance on Saturday at 2 PM at the Mia.

Susan Stewart is the author of five books of poetry, including Columbarium, winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award. Her latest book, Cinder: New and Selected Poems (Graywolf Press), gathers poetry from across her thirty-five-year career, including many extraordinary new poems. Ann Hamilton is an internationally renowned visual artist known for her the sensory surrounds of her large-scale multimedia installations. Noted for a dense accumulation of materials, her ephemeral environments create immersive experiences, and her attention to the uttering of a sound or the shaping of a word with the hand places language and text at the tactile and metaphoric center of her installations.