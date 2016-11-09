Upcoming: Cine Latino 2016

Last year we pointed out that we’re currently in a golden age of film in MPLS + STPL, that we have morefilm fests than we know what to do with, that they’re mostly good, and our venues and programmers kick ass. We’re a national-level film town, and it’s great!

The celebratory sentiment continues to hold true with this year’s Cine Latino, which kicksoff this Friday and runs through next week to bring us one of the biggest showcases of Spanish and Portuguese language movies in the country. The 29 films span a few programs from a Masters and New Voices category, as well as a Women in Film and Focus on Colombia category as well.

There’s a lot to like, and our recommendations include: The Bride, based on Garcia Lorca’s Bodas de sangre (Blood Wedding), How Most Things Work, a tender film about a new and veteran encyclopedia saleswomen team, and food doc Ceviche’s DNA.