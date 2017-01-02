Twincy Price Sheet: What Costs What, Where
Posted on January 2, 2017 at 5:00 am
The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. All costs are in American dollars. We’re doing mostly food and drank on this one to set a baseline for our 2017 prediction that we’ll be seeing pricier menus become the norm this year.
Revival St Paul
½ bird $16
brisket 1/2lb $12
Lawless Distilling
Ugh, Fine, Here’s Your Mule Highball $8
Shot! of Pink Gin $5
Bogarts Donuts (call ahead Uptown)
Lavender Cake $2
Nutella Filled $3
Semisonic
Turf Club $35 (SOLD OUT)
Mainroom $30 (SOLD OUT)
Timberwolves vs Mavericks
Target Center
Lower Level $53
Monday College Night $10 Upper Level