Twincy Price Sheet: What Costs What, Where

The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. All costs are in American dollars. We’re doing mostly food and drank on this one to set a baseline for our 2017 prediction that we’ll be seeing pricier menus become the norm this year.

Revival St Paul

½ bird $16

brisket 1/2lb $12

Lawless Distilling

Ugh, Fine, Here’s Your Mule Highball $8

Shot! of Pink Gin $5

Bogarts Donuts (call ahead Uptown)

Lavender Cake $2

Nutella Filled $3

Semisonic

Turf Club $35 (SOLD OUT)

Mainroom $30 (SOLD OUT)

Timberwolves vs Mavericks

Target Center

Lower Level $53

Monday College Night $10 Upper Level