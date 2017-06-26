Twincy Cheat Sheet: What’s The Rush?

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

Who: John Cleese

We hate seeing all the fall programming coming in—it’s still summer for another at least one more month, damnit—but some tickets are too hot to not plan way out for. Like the one and only John Cleese who will be at Northrop on Oct 6th for a live appearance, audience Q&A, and full screening of Holy Grail before he hits the stage. That’s a lot of Monty Python for one night, but fans won’t mind.

When: Wednesdays in July

This is more like it, upcoming events while it’s still sunny and hot! Block off your Wednesdays all next month for the Reshaping Our World: Cinema Without Borders film festival from the partnership of Mizna and the Walker Art Center‘s Moving Images. The screenings of films from Africa and the Middle East are a show of solidarity with the countries, and their residents there and here, subject to the continued (and continually unconstitutional) travel ban proposed by the President’s administration.

Where: Record stores before club shows

One of the coolest live music experiences you can have is to catch an in-record store performance, especially when it’s a nationally touring musician playing a bigger venue in the evening. (We’d even go so far as to say it makes the club shows better!) And Electric Fetus has been having, as they are wont to do, some great pre-show shows recently and upcoming. Case in Point: Gen X alt-rock hero Matthew Sweet plays a set and signs copies of his new album before his Turf Club show on July 11th. Much more of this at other record stores, please!

What: Culhane Brewing‘s new Lowertown (Lowertown: Still So Hot™) Space

And speaking of Wednesdays, this Wednesday you can sample some of the beer from Culhane Brewing at their Community Support party where the brewery is trying to build support, including financial, for their remodeling of the old Station4 metal dump (RIP) in Lowertown. It’s worth noting that brewer Kathleen Culhane previously ran Sidhe Brewing and her beer has frequently received favorable reviews, so this might be an investment opportunity you want to get in on.

Why?: Brands on (Pride) Parade

On the one hand, cheers to the Pride parade organizers for getting through a Damned If You Do, Damned If You Don’t situation by working with the #BLM protest to delay the festivities since the MPD pulled their “All Lives Matter” line out to get the parade to reverse their decision to minimize police presence after a uniform officer killed another POC without criminal repercussions. It was probably the best case scenario. On the other: We’ve heard from several people, and think it’s a pretty shared opinion, that brands, politicians, and companies, have taken over, and taken the fun out of, most of the parade. Look, these things cost a lot of money, we get it. But we’re not sure how the free adhesive wall mounts new from 3M being handed out continue or support the legacy of the Stonewall Riots or show support for the community.