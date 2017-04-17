Twincy Cheat Sheet: So Much Coming Up

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

Who: Erin Sayer and Jeremy Novy

Erin Sayer, formerly behind the cool Cult Status gallery, just sent an announcement about the brand spanking new Amalgamated MPLS, a small space in Northeast that’s “dedicated to showcasing emerging and mid career, local, national, and international artists.” Their next show will be Jeremy Novy Presents: Queer Street Art, Fighting for Legitimacy from San Francisco/ national traveling street artist Jeremy Novy on Friday April 28 and Saturday the 29th, plus expect the location to be an actual art hot spot during this year’s Art-a-Whirl.

Where: Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center

Speaking of brand new cool art spaces, the First Native-Indigenous/POC Cultural Arts Center, the Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center, will kick off in St. Easy on Thursday, May 11th a weekend of Grand Opening events and receptions; check out the full lineup, including the intimate opening gathering and blessing.

When: April 29th, Indie Bookstore Day

Yes! We love Indie Bookstore Day, which is on April 29th of this year. Grab your passport for the 18 different book stores that will be participating and having special sales, events—like A Wrinkle in Time read-a-thon starting at noon at Magers & Quinn—and even different and exciting book-based prize packs for visiting a bunch of the different locations.

What: Wizard World Comic Con

If you haven’t been following the celebrity announcements for the upcoming big comic/cartoon/film/TV convention Wizard World that’s stopping here May 5th-7th, we’ll catch you up: There’s some recognizable faces like Dr. Who Peter Capaldi, Charisma Carpenter and Nicholas Bendon from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the original Star Trek’s Uhura Nichelle Nicholas(!), Charlie Sheen, and more. They also have a lot of creators on hand, which can be really cool, and even have replicas like Back to the Future’s Time Machine DeLorean Speed Racer’s Mach 5.

Why (Not?): Music in the Zoo Lineup

The schedule for the annual Sue McLean Music in the Zoo just hit, and this year is pretty much on par with previous year’s adult and older adult contemporary selections. You got your big Blues names (Buddy Guy, Robert Cray), your post-club rockers (Gear Daddies, Bo Deans), your jam bands (Ziggy Marley, Ben Harper), your Indigo Girls and your Pat Benetar and your Steve Earle, and a few surprises like the B-52’s and Natalie Merchant. Tickets on sale the 22nd—take your parents, they’ll love it.