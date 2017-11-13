Twincy Cheat Sheet: Regulars, New & Old

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

Where: Summit Brewing

The criminally underrated grand dad of local beer, Summit Brewing, last week announced its brewing calendar and there’s a lot to like. They’ll be debuting Summit Dakota Soul, a classical Czech-style Pils featuring North Dakota barley, plus three brand-new “hop-forward” beers—Wee IPA, Imperial IPA, and Experimental Hop IPA, but we’ll have to wait until January 2018 to get them.

What: The Current’s Hüsker Dü history podcast

Speaking of Summit, they’re the underwriters of Do You Remember? A Podcast About Hüsker Dü, which is a must-listen for any local music fans. Along with the fun anecdotes and name checks for Current DJs every 2-3 minutes, there’s a lot of fantastic hometown music settings of past and present, and you’ll really dig the Du-des, esp Greg Norton who is truly one of the coolest guys to ever be in MPLS + STPL music.

Who: Kamasi Washington

First Ave felt positively cozy last Thursday at Kamasi Washington’s performance. Kamasi—who we have been listening to since he was in town—exuded comfort on stage, rattling off anecdotes about band members and inspirations for the songs between pieces and frequently applauding his fellow performers (including two drummers). The knit cap-clad crowd was smitten. Kamasi said he’ll be back soon and we’re hoping he becomes one of the artists who considers Twincy a regular destination.

When: Rock the Garden date announced

It’s June 16, 2018. Mark your calendars if you’re into it.

Why: Como Dockside is closing

Some surprising news out of St. Easy over the weekend—Como Dockside, the lakeside spot operated by Jon Oulman (of the 331 Club, Sheridan Room, Amsterdam) will close permanently on November 22nd. It’s both a great space thanks to the location and a tough space since it’s got the smaller room on the ground and all that seating upstairs. We hope something fills it back up before Spring.