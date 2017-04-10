Twincy Cheat Sheet: Purple Munchies

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

Who: Arnellia Allen of Arnellia’s Apollo Nightclub

Bummer of a story making the rounds this morning: After running the popular, and yeah at times troublesome, club Arnellia’s in St. Peazy, Arnellia is closing the spot because of health issues. While the club was, of course, mostly in the news for shootings and police calls, it also has hosted numerous big names in music, including even Prince himself.

Where: First Avenue for Prince celebrations

It’s been a sad, but celebratory, year since Prince passed away—especially for those of you born again fans—and the club made famous by his Purpleness will spend the weekend of April 21st throwing dance parties inside and outside of First Avenue to help him Rest In Power.

What: French Presidential Elections 2017 Round Table

We know many of you readers keep an eye on international politics, so we’ll also mention tonight’s discussion at Alliance Française about the upcoming French Presidential race. Spoiler alert: They’ve also got a popular extremist candidate of their own, and she just inaccurately denied over the weekend that France deported Jews to Germany in WW2, which will make the discussion even more interesting and important.

When: 4/20 at the Black Forest Inn

Big holiday coming up, and while there’s a lot of (in)appropriate events planned, we strongly recommend seeing No No: A Dockumentary (2014), a trippy recount of the incredible and true story of Pirates pitcher Doc Ellis and the time he threw a no-hitter while on LSD. Film 4M hosts the screening at its regular spot at der Black Forest Inn, plus free popcorn for your munchies.

Why (Do We Love It So Much?): The artsy fire alarm at The Lowbrow

Need a brunch spot in South MPLS? We were pretty happy with our time at The Lowbrow on Nicollet on Sunday, mostly because they could seat us right away and they’re open at 9 AM instead of 10 AM like everyone else. That’s what it takes, really. But we kept cracking up at their sort of pinterest approach to the art on the walls where it was a dozen or so framed pics—one we discovered was actually realized after three cups of coffee was their fire alarm with a frame around it.