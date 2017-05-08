Twincy Cheat Sheet: Pretty Nerdy

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

Who: Al Franken, Giant of the Senate

Remember when Franken’s election went into OT with a recount because the margin was so thing? Since then, Al’s approval numbers are through the roof, he’s taking on the Trump administration, and he’s also quickly becoming a satirically self-described Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, the title of his new book that he’ll be discussing with MPR’s Gary Eichten presented by Magers & Quinn at the Uptown Church on June 3rd. We’re excited for Franken’s own account of his tenure, since all the recent profiles on him have basically been in the same “he was on SNL and there’s comedy in the Senate” vein.

Where: Treehouse Records

HUGE announcement over the weekend, the staple of the record show scene in Uptown will close at the end of this year. They also supposedly hosted their final in-store performance with an acoustic set from the Suicide Commandos over the weekend, which you can watch on their Facebook Page. We were sort of wondering what was going on with their Record Store Day activities, which seemed a little dialed down this year. Bummer.

What: Midwest Comic Con

Did you miss out on Wizard World this past weekend? Make up for it at MSP Comic Con at the State Fair Grounds in two weeks. We’re not suggesting you give Dan Jurgens, Doug Mahnke, and Benjamin Percyas a hard time about DC’s ridiculous Rebirth, but you’ll know what we’ll be doing along with meeting some of the other artists and authors.

When: Tim & Eric 10th Anniversary Tour

Are you in your late 30s to early 40s and watched a lot of wacky alternative comedy in the 90s and 00s? Heads up: Tim & Eric of Tim & Eric’s Awesome Show, Great Job! will be stopping by the State Theater on July 26th for their 10th Anniversary tour.

Why: Adult Proms, So Hot Right Now™!

Speaking of the ’90s and ’00s—that’s pretty much all the time nowadays—another heads up that one of the big ones, Forever Young Prom at First Avenue, still has some tickets available, but will likely be sold out before you and your date show up to re-do your big dance. It joins other fun proms like Under the Sea at Bauhaus and Goth Prom in some of the most attended parties in Twincy, and we’re not sure what that says.