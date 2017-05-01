Twincy Cheat Sheet: Planning Summer Shenanigans

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

When: July 1st, the Travail Lakeside Party

Now that Bachelor Farmer isn’t doing their block party, the honor of hippest summer shindig likely goes to the Travail Lakeside Party. The lakeside event from the Travail, the Rookery, and Pig Ate My Pizza teams this year will feature a beer pavilion along with the music and top shelf food (potato salad tacos??). Tickets just went on sale.

What: MN Craft Cider Fest

Craft beer fans have plenty of festivals, and some of them even include cider. But June 10th at Red River Kitchen our cider makers get their own time to shine at the MN Craft Cider Fest. There’s a dozen local cideries and another dozen-plus national and international cideries, too. Those tickets are only $30, too.

Who: KFAI’s Minneculture

The more podcasts, the better. Community radio station KFAI’s MPLS + STPL Arts & Culture show called Minneculture has been doing really excellent segments that are both on air and online—really, give it a listen—and you can meet up with the show’s staff at the launch of their podcast next week at Lake Monster Brewing.

Where: HUGE Theater‘s eBay listings

Here’s a great idea for raising funds, especially when you’ve got such personable people to bank on—auction off quality time at specialty events with improvisers. There’s everything from a classic Italian dinner to hanging out with buds in an alley like Hank Hill to a mini-golf date.