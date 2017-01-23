Twincy Cheat Sheet: Inside + Outside The Metro

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

Who: Tyte Jeff

Don’t let the name, especially that y, fool you. Buzz band Tyte Jeff, lead by Jeff Allen of the much-loved Plastic Constellations, just played their raucous full length release party at the Entry over the weekend, another big show in a growing line of recent big shows. You’ll be hearing a lot about them in 2017.

What: Pinball Twin Cities

Bangin’ on Addam’s Family, Metallica, Attack from Mars, and more has been a steadyfast hobby in MPLS + STPL, but expect it to be even more popular this and next year with more pinball bars and adult arcades around. And if you’ve been a hobbyist and want to get more regular about your play, Pinball Twin Cities’s Season 2 starts on Monday, January 30th. Matches are every Monday at 8 PM for a total of 10 weeks, and even though their scene is competitive, it’s super fun.

Where: Stearns County, home of historic MN moonshine

Partially based on Elaine Davis’ book, Minnesota 13: Stearns County’s Wild Wet Prohibition, the new documentary Minnesota 13: From Grain to Glass tells the story of what’s widely regarded as the only branded moonshine of prohibition. The MSP Film Society will be showing the movie starting Jan 27th.

When: February 3rd-5th, busiest weekend of winter

You’ll be going outside that weekend whether you like it or not, but you’ll probably like it—here’s just a few things happening that will overlap in a variety of ways that weekend: Red Bull Crashed Ice, City of Lakes Loppet, the opening of the Art Shanties, the Beer Dabbler Winter Carnival.

(We Know) Why: MN GOP rhetoric around protests

Have fun at the march over the weekend? Cool. While that was going on, like in some other states, MN Republican Pat Garafalo introduced a bill into the legislature to make obstruction, the charge most used for arresting protesters, a felony. (North Dakota, btw, has bill making it legal to run over protesters in the road.) He claimed it was to discourage “professional protesters”, a new line being used to discredit recent protests by BLM and #nodapl and their messages. Btw, Rep Mary Franson wondered why there was no local media coverage for the 5,000 person pro-life march (there was, from all local media) but so much for “pink hat vajayjay’s who advocate for death to newborns ¯\_(ツ)_/¯”. The shrug is amazing.