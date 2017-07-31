Twincy Cheat Sheet: Fighting FOMO

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

When: Fall Fashion Week MN

One of the big showcases of the local fashion scene, Fashion Week MN #FWMN—which highlights the diversity and sustainability of the Twin Cities fashion scene—announced fall installment for the week of September 7-15th. The programming is again really exciting, from smaller events like the returning Crosswalk, the outdoor fashion show on the intersections of Uptown produced by local boutique Cliché, to bigger events like Fashionopolis at Aria, and brand new buyers market in partnership with Winsome Goods featuring a curated lineup of Minnesota fashion brands. Mark your calendar!

Who: TIM + THOM

Speaking of local fashion, Tim and Thom Navarro—who contribute heavily to our scene with cool events like Black Hearts Ball and design outside season and gender—are raising funds to help with their trip to New York Fashion Week this fall. Help ’em out!

Where: Upton 43, Victory 44, and The Dirty Bird

Huge news from the foodie world last week: Local celeb chef Erick Harcey‘s big deal North MPLS restaurant Victory 44 will be closing, his other big deal restaurant Upton 43 will be relocating from Linden Hills to the trendy North Loop in MPLS, and the takeout fried chicken counter The Dirty Bird in the back of Upton 43 will also close.

Why (Not? and How): Sneaking into the lower level of stadium shows

Having any FOMO from this weekend’s spate of stadium shows like Guns n Roses or Backstreet Boys with Nelly and FGL or even Billy Joel (with special Axl appearance)? We heard of a few folks who copped cheap upper level tickets at the last minute and then either walked around the lower level concourse for better views—or even just snuck down on to the floor’s much more expensive GA sections.