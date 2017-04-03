Twincy Cheat Sheet: Drink It Up!

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

Who: 89.9 KMOJ’s Walter Q-Bear Banks

Any fans of The People’s Station—perennial reminder of how good KMOJ is on Saturday afternoons—know host Q-Bear, who has sadly come down with some serious health issues. And is the new norm for our healthcare system, he needs help with his medical bills. Luckily his fans, including us, are rallying around him with a GoFundMe page.

Where: Not the Target Center

We’re kicking ourselves for not going down to the Target Center and asking Lil’ Wayne fans if they honestly believed he was going to show up to the show. Security was telling fans as they entered that Weezy was having plane trouble and wouldn’t make it to his make-up show. Here’s hoping he books another Twincy appearance that he doesn’t make.

When: Tonight! 7 PM!

Rain Taxi hosts another big reading, this time with Red Pine aka Bill Porter. “One of our era’s greatest translators of ancient Chinese poetry and sutras” will be at Plymouth Congregational Church to talk about his book Finding Them Gone: Visiting China’s Poets of the Past. Also keep an eye out for Rain Taxi’s upcoming Somalis in the Twin Cities event that discusses immigration and politics in our dark times.

What: The Drink

Ok, we got a sample of The Drink glacial water sent to us and thought it was kind of a joke at first. It’s basically pure water from an aquifer below the Schmidt Brewery that’s been rebranded since being acquired by Urban Organics, the up-and-coming hydroponics farm in St. Easy. Re-branded water? But after taking our free gigantic jug of water to a party this weekend, we’re on board. First, it’s $1 a gallon. Second, everybody (mostly skeptical) agreed that it’s pretty good novelty water. You can try it at Historic Well House, 888 West Seventh St, which is open 24 hrs a day. Are we going to drive over there to get all our water? Probably not. But if you’re really into water, definitely check it out.

Why (Not): Lineup Announcements

How can you distinguish your block party or festival from the glut of other summer events? Play up the lineup announcement. We know about the regular on-air reveals from The Current (for Rock the Garden) and Cities97 (for the Basilica Block Party), but the newest announcement happens at April 15th at Mall of America when Sue McLean Associates announces the 25th Anniversary of Music at the Zoo with a concert from Eric Hutchinson. Maybe it’s time for a Secrets Fest and a week of performances to reveal the fest?