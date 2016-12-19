Twincy Cheat Sheet: The People Most Of All

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

Who: Artists of The Cedar Commissions

We’ve previously spoken very highly of the Cedar Cultural Center’s flagship 416 Commissions program for supporting new forward-looking music. And for this year, the name of the program has changed to simply The Cedar Commissions, but the excitement level is as high as ever, thanks to their artist selections: Composer and vocalist Ritika Ganguly, who explores “the inherent musicality of literature straddling 19th century Bengal to contemporary New Delhi to Victorian England to 20th century Chile” (amazing), Zack Baltich, a percussionist who pairs non-traditional objects to create new soundscapes, composer and Dameun Strange, who’s contemporary opera stylings taking Twincy by storm, and others. Tickets for the two night February show are now available.

What: Town Hall Brewing‘s Masala Mama

It’s easy to forget that Town Hall Brewing was one of the early local beer makers, and that they make darn good beer, too. Thanks to the prestigious Food & Wine magazine for reminding us with their nomination of the Masala Mama as one of their top 50 IPAs and the best in MN.

Where: Can Can Wonderland in St. Easy

Another thanks, albeit early, to the party mavens of Curious Incident, who will be hosting a pre-party for the new and cool-looking Can Can Wonderland creative space that includes an 18-hole artist designed mini-golf course, vintage arcade games, and more. Want in on the early look, which includes partners Bittercube and a dance party? Better get your tickets quick, we expect it to sell out as Thursday approaches.

When: January 1st and 8th, the return of Sherlock on TPT

Are you one of those Cumber-bitches that can’t wait for Holmes and Watson to be back with new episodes? Join other local fanatics for a screening-room showing of Episode 1 (from Jan 1st) and the new Episode 2 on January 8th at TPT’s swank new HQ. It’s free, there’s popcorn, and there’s even a cash bar.

Why (Can’t You?): Joke about the Vikings Stadium boondoggle

There was some big trolling going on after the Vikings’ embarrassing loss yesterday. For one, we chuckled that someone put up a Craigslist ad wanting to sell the brand new billion-dollar stadium because we’re not really using it. It was flagged and taken down, very quickly. Then, following up on a comment during the game broadcast that in subzero temps Vikings fans were happy that there was a roof on the stadium, @jakenyberg tweeted that the Vikings should let the homeless use ironically named “People’s Stadium”. Great idea, and great satire since it’s so clearly unlikely. Many people liked the original tweet. Nyberg then pressed his luck by later directly asking the Vikings and Mayor Hodges and others to confirm the “rumor” that the team would do so. Then @ddn, who happens to have a blue verified check mark (which we can’t get btw), tweeted the clearly fake rumor as a “Breaking” item so it raced across twitter and was actually picked up by several not very good sports news sites. And then a shit storm (including freezing temps!) of criticism, including hilariously misguided labels of fake news, rained down on both guys, pushing Nyberg off twitter.