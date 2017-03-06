Twincy Cheat Sheet: Coming To A City Near You

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

Who: Guillermo del Toro

The Minneapolis Institute of Arts has a hit on their hands with their At Home with Monsters, their co-organized exhibition that looks at the artistic process of Guillermo del Toro, the director of Hellboy (2004), Pan’s Labyrinth (2006), Pacific Rim (2013), and more. From the blinking entrance to the full sized wax figures to the pop culture collectibles and magazines to even works from H.R. Giger, it’s worth checking out.

Where: Sisters’ Sludge Coffee

Booooo. The building owner for the place occupied by beloved South MPLS coffee shop sent a not to the triplet owners (true) saying they’re out at the end of the month. Get in quick to pay your respects.

What: The Green Line during Northern Spark

Regular Readers know that we’re big fans of Northern Spark, the “all night” art festival that’s been in MPLS, STPL, both MPLS + STPL, then just MPLS. We the organization recently announced that this year the zones will be right along Green Line Light Rail Stops, from the park next to the Vikings stadium to Cedar-Riverside, the Weisman, “Little Africa” on Snelling Ave, Rondo, Little Mekong, and then Lowertown. We’re pumped about the route for two reasons. First, our only qualm with last year’s event was that the footprint wasn’t very big, we were up for a bunch of biking. Next, we’re definitely going to a bunch of places that will provide new arts experiences—and we can go there in the middle of the night.

What: The early announcement films of MSPIFF

One of the biggest deals in Twincy: FilmTown™, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival takes place this year April 13-29, 2017 with 250 new films representing 70+ countries and the Capri Theater in North MPLS as an added venue. The event just sent out an early look at the films, which will hit their website, so get ready for that, and there’s an even larger importance on the International part of the film festival these year with the political climate.

Why: Super Sauna Town

Our love/hate relationship with the upcoming Super Football: Invasion™ just got even more complicated: Sauna Times (What, you don’t read that? Come on.) reports that someone involved with the planning is looking to set up a group of saunas that look like a little village. That would be amazing, especially if it’s something that sticks around when the event is over and you don’t have to wait for a mob of people to be done.