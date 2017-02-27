Twincy Cheat Sheet

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

Who: Lake Street Dive

Here’s a tried and true recipe for success in MPLS + STPL: Be from Twincy, move out to a coast, build up some cred with your music, find a way to play up your hip northern connection, mix up your gigs all over the country for like six years, develop a solid sound and following, open for Dawes (drink all their tequila), return to MPLS as a hero. It’s worked for the funky popsters Lake Street Dive, who met in Boston but are named for our own Lake Street, who play not two shows in the Mainroom this weekend, one of which is already sold out.

When: Last Tuesday, when Randle’s opened on Nicollet Mall

*sigh* Nicollet Mall. What are we going to do with you? We didn’t know that Ling & Louie’s had even closed, but now it’s a new broad-menu restaurant named after former Minnesota Viking great John Randle. That’s it.

Where: Arc’s Value Village

Here’s your Still Tickets Alert™ for this MN Opera Tempo young professional event Thriftique. In addition to help from personal stylists who will help you pick out some outfits for the opera a tailor on hand to make alterations, wine and snacks, a portion of the ticket sales directly benefit Arc Greater Twin Cities, a nonprofit that helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

What: Animaniacs Live!

Remember that crazy WB cartoon Animaniacs? If you do, you likely have almost obsessively fond memories and cannot wait to see Randy Rogel, Emmy-winning composer of the original 1992-1998 show, and Emmy-winner Rob Paulsen (1998, Pinky and the Brain) sing songs and share memories and clips from the show at the Ordway in April.

Why: Drama in the 9th Ward!

Popcorn alert in the MPLS 9th Ward City Council race. It’s not even Midweek News & Notes yet, but we wanted to share that sitting council person Alondra Cano and former council person and challenger Gary Schiff are squaring off about the endorsement date (which is the real election in MPLS).