Who: The heart of the MPLS Democratic Party

Quotes from long-time DFLers in a sort of profile on Jacob Frey and the MPLS mayor’s race by Mpls.St.Paul mag made some waves at the end of last week. The lines, especially Sylvia Kaplan’s “These activists, they’re new, they’re untrustworthy”, show a deep divide between up-and-coming young activists trying to move local politics (which means moving the DFL, who run the show in Twincy) and the established guard who fund everything and have supported long-standing officials. Regardless, will Frey be the next Mayor? We guess doubtful. Since there’s instant runoff voting, we haven’t talked to anyone who has him as a second choice, which really matters.

When: This Saturday at Burgers & Rosé

The Bartmann Group is re-imagining Cafe Maude with Chef Asher Miller and you can check out the spot at their sneak peek this Saturday night. The $32 ticket includes the food and a rosé and red wine tasting, and there’s a cash bar if you want to keep drinking.

Where: Surly’s new pizza place

Speaking of food changes. Did you hear that Surly’s super famous Chef’s Table with Jorge Guzman is closing? Did you hear it’s now going to a Neapolitan pizza spot? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

What: New Coffee shops

Lots of comings and goings in the red hot world of Twincy coffee. We haven’t yet been to Northern Coffee Works (from the folks behind Angry Catfish), we’re planning on a stop soon to Cafe Astoria on Grand by West 7th, we liked the tunes at Wesley Andrews (by MCAD), and we loved the new Botany spot on 38th St that’s down the road from where the new Sisters Sludge will open and Keen Eye will close (as of today). It’s take a few cups of coffee just to get to all these places.

Why: The Bike Lanes vs. Construction debate

If anyone knows the person who said “Hey, we’ve got construction on 26th St and 28th St, let’s fully closed the parallel Franklin a few blocks away”, please let us know so we can dump a (cheap) beer on them. And guess what? You can also support bike lanes and biking while saying the construction is out of control because it is. We recommend that you still go out to stuff, just give yourself an extra 20 minutes if you want to go anywhere.