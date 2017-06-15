Quick Q+A: Tom Letness + Polyester In Odorama!

To be honest, we were going to only have one event pick for today—the screening of the 35mm print of auteur John Waters’ Polyester, a fantastic dark comedy about late 70s suburbia starring a monumental performance from Waters muse Divine with corresponding Odorama! smelling cards! However, the movie, with it outlandish characters, weird fetishes, abortion jokes—that’s just the tip of the Polyester iceberg—frankly isn’t for everyone. So we gave you some more mainstream event options.

But if you have any sense of cinematic adventure, or just want to have some fun, head to the Heights Theater tonight to see and sniff the movie. We were so excited about the screening that we quick checked in with Heights owner Tom Letness to mentally and physically prep for the picture.

Secrets of the City: Be honest: Is there any smells in this Odorama! screening that will make me vomit?

Tom Letness: Yes, pretty much all of them.

How did you get your hands on the 35mm print and the Odorama! cards?

I slept with John Waters . . . but don’t tell him that, he might get pissed.

How is it that Polyester is one of Waters’ most accessible films, but also one of Divine’s best?

Well, not all things in life make sense . . . this is one of them.

Any insight on why erotic foot stomping is so funny?

Who says it’s funny? Frankly it is a real problem in our communities.

There’s a million answers, but if you could have any one set piece from this classic film, which would you pick? (We want Todd’s sunglasses.)

The booze caddy that Divine rolls out to serve Elmer his drink, it’s heaven on wheels.

Grab your tickets ahead of time, this is going to a raucous full house tonight! 7:30 PM. $10.

The Heights Theater, 3951 Central Ave NE, MPLS; heightstheater.com