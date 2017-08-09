Quick Q+A: Gigi B + Cherry Moon Press

One of our favorites forms of Prince love, and the favorites of many fans and collectors, has been the enamel pins made by notable local tweeter Gigi B aka @_omgigi_ as Cherry Moon Press. On Saturday, Cherry Moon Press pops-up at B. Resale with several different pin designs—from 3121 perfume to “Purify Yourself” to the 3RDEYE look and more—and the shop will also host a guest DJ spot by Talia Knight to make the shopping trip that much more a party. Ahead of the fun, we checked in with the Pin Queen with some quick questions.

Secrets of the City: Are you surprised at all by how much Prince’s iconography lends itself to pins?

Gigi B: Not really. Everything he did during his life was iconic and he’s just as iconic in the afterlife. He was so ahead of his time his music and style is eternal.

How did you start making the pins—was this the next natural step after winning best tweeter?

Well of course, but also I have collected pins and buttons my whole life. I have collected Prince pins and tour buttons like 10 years or so. I’ve been collecting pop culture pins for over the past year or so. I love the pin culture on Instagram everyone is so creative, but when it comes to Prince enamel pins out there I can have only so many love symbol pins. I wanted to make Prince pins I wish other people had made already so I did. I love that some of them are obscure references to very detailed, I put a lot of thought into them each and every one of them.

How hot were the First Ave gold Prince stars?

They were insane. They sold out so quick I couldn’t reorder them fast enough. I made it as my first pin because I liked it and I thought my friends would too, but I had no clue how it would take on a life of it’s own. I’ve been asked not to sell it anymore, it’s a bummer but also i’m super happy that it was my first pin that’s how most of my purple family found me!

Which is your personal favorite? The Simpsons pin?

I do love the Simpsons pin! I think it’s a cute nod to Prince’s place not only in pop culture but also meme culture as well. He was very aware of his . . . meme-ability? I don’t know if that’s a word, but you know what I mean. My favorite pin at the moment is probably 3121 perfume. I love it be cause it’s super obscure. People always say “Oh I remember that!” or “Omg Prince had a perfume?!”—I love how a little piece of jewelry can evoke an emotion like that. I believe that’s why my purple family shops with me because I am a fan just making pins and I actually put thought into the pins themselves. Many of them have massive collections and they’re so great. I wanted to add unique pieces to my own collections and feel super honored to be apart of theirs now as well. Oh I also really love Beautiful Loved Blessed. That song is from the 3121 album, it’s a great reminder no matter what’s going on in the world today we’re still those 3 things.

Are there other designs you’re looking for the future? Prince’s buns in his yellow ass-less pants? When will Jerome get the pin he deserves?

Haha, I have so many ideas and as addictive as buying pins is . . . so are getting them made! I try and put out 3-5 designs month and I’ve been open since April. I love dropping a bunch at once to give people options because we all have different tastes. I try and keep them in stock as much as I can but some have been selling out so quickly. Like the first round of that Simpsons pin for example. I had it made mostly for me and like 5 friends, if other people bought it that was a bonus. That pin sold out in less than a week! So now I make sure that’s never low in stock it was definitely a sleeper hit.

Btw, what about other non-Prince products? For example there’s no good Charlotte Flair swag, even though she’s the best athlete currently in the WWE.

Ummmmmm WRONG BUT OKAY. I will definitely make other pins. I don’t know if it would be under the name Cherry Moon Press or when it will be but I have so many ideas . . . I’m assuming I would make another store front? I’m just not sure yet. I also am not a Charlotte fan so you’ll need to get your Charlotte fix somewhere else … WOOOOOOO 😉

1-4 PM. Free. B. Resale, 2613 Nicollet Ave, MPLS; bresale.com