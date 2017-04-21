Quick Q+A: Danielle Everine + Crosswalk Fashion Show

Fashion Week MN #FWMN continues on through this weekend and into next week with a bunch of original and inventive fashion and lifestyle events, including Sunday’s very cool Crosswalk Fashion Show. The indoor-to-outdoor event returns after a 5-year hiatus in a big way: There’s pieces by Cliché’s roster of national brands, live illustrations by Claire Ward, refreshments, the spring collections of local designers Jenny Carle and Danielle Everine, and coincides with a sale at the boutique.

Before the looks head out of the store and across 24th + Lyndale, we sent some quick questions to Everine about designing for the crosswalk, her time on Pro Ro, other #FWMN fun, and how we should be dressing.

Secrets of the City: How much better is it to stage your collection for a crosswalk show than a standard runway?

Danielle Everine: Logistically it is has advantages! Rather than renting a venue, catwalk and lighting, we use the natural stage of the street. Everyone is welcome to attend, no tickets or dress code needed! We must let go of full control, and subject ourselves to the elements— unpredictability becomes part of the presentation. Let’s just hope for great weather.

It’s maybe hard to quantify, but what being on Project Runway do for a MPLS + STPL designer? To you suddenly stop becoming a local designer and become a national personality? Do people jokingly tell you to make it work?

I saw behind the golden curtain of reality television. That changes a person in many ways. The best take away was learning to be comfortable talking about my work in front of a camera. The show fostered some great connections both near and far. I definitely still make it work!

How great is Cliché?

Cliché is my favorite! I have had the pleasure of working with them many times. In fact, I showed a cowgirl inspired collection at Crosswalk 5 years ago! Owners Josh and Delayna have incredible taste and always have lovely pieces.

How much of #FWMN do you go to? Anything in particular you’re excited for besides the Crosswalk show and Black Magik Woman?

There is so much going on! It is difficult to attend more than a few events. I am always excited to attend Black Hearts Ball. Organizers Tim + Thom always provide a stage for great talents. This year, I look forward to seeing work from two emerging designers I have worked with on other projects—Shiader Vue and Lauren Kacher (Form Over Function).

Block party season is coming up—you’re a fashion expert, what should we be wearing when we’re going out?

Linen, florals and ruffles!

Sunday at 2 PM. Free.

Cliché, 2403 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-870-0420, clichempls.com