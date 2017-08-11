Quick Q+A: Daniel & The Real Feels + Classic Entertainment

How did local rockers Daniel & The Real Feels develop their die hard fan base? Is it their undeniably classic throwback dancey sound? Their overall good vibes? Daniel’s energetic Jagger-like moves? Likely all of the above, all coated in a generous helping of hot lick magic.

Ahead of Friday’s release party for Daniel & The Real Feels’ new album Classic Entertainment—an accurately named collection of songs that also includes a video for “City Girlfriend” directed by Alec Zender—we sent some Quick Questions over to Daniel Olson and Alec Robertson to hear more about the record, the release show, and their stretching routines.

Secrets of the City: What’s new with Classic Entertainment? Any big departures from the last album or more of the same feel good throwback groove? Please tell us that the new album still has the dance beats to keep your dance-y fans happy!

Dan: With Classic Entertainment we decided to record the majority of the music live, all together in the same room. We recorded with August Ogren who runs this awesome studio called The Petting Zoo in NE Minneapolis. It was a wonderful place for us to tap in to some of the sweaty rock and roll vibe of these songs.

Though we feel a dancey element is still found in this set of tunes, we also gave in to our love of guitar licks and vocal harmonies. We teamed up with our old friend/former bandmate/now producer/mixing master Aaron Sunde who’s got a studio based out of Los Angeles and he mixed and mastered the album. We went for an out-front vocal, high energy sound that hopefully gives a nod to power pop acts of the late 70’s early 80’s . . . we also wanted a sprinkle of a little Rocky Horror on top.

How has years of playing together affected the band and your music-creation process, if at all?

Dan: We all grew up together in Fergus Falls, MN. We tend to get sentimental about that fact and we wanted to create an album that was a true collaboration. We hope the listener can hear those deep roots as they listen to Classic Entertainment. We also brought in some fabulous guest musicians to round out the friends/family open door atmosphere.

Alec: Like Dan said, we all grew up together and we’ve also played in each other’s other projects over the years. We also all write songs on our own which I think helps us to be able to craft songs together in a fun way. I think we all really like approaching the music creation process with a sense of togetherness, goofiness, and friendship that we hope is apparent in all of these songs.

We can’t think of a better fit than D&tRFs plus Worldwide Discotheque for a feel good dance party, but you also teased some surprises, can you give us any hints?

Dan: I think a general air of romance will be wafting about in the air so don’t be surprised if you fall in love while watching some classic entertainment.

Alec: We also have Real Feels beer koozies! Oops. I’m terrible at surprises.

You’ve got a big weekend with the release party and then Ssing Ssing at the Cedar. What’s next after this or will you need a break to rest your hips?

Dan: We can’t wait to be part of the show The Cedar show. We are hoping they take us back with them to South Korea. If that doesn’t pan out we have some shows scheduled in Minneapolis, Fargo, and greater MN this fall.

Alec: I don’t think Dan has ever rested his hips. We are also starting to track for a new EP that should be out this fall so be on the lookout for that.

What’s your favorite feel?

Dan & Alec: The one we got when we received this email from Secrets Of The City . . . JOY.

Oh, those guys! You can catch the release of the new record Classic Entertainment at the Nomad on Friday. Music at 9 PM. $5 door.