Quick Q+A: Ace Rice + PLOT

This Friday, PLOT gallery, clothing and accessories store, will host a new group exhibition F.A.M.E.—Female Artists of Minneapolis Exhibit—that features paintings, photography, fashion, and furniture from Suki the Saint, Georgie Jones, and Tessa Warnke. And although the artists have vastly different backgrounds and styles, show curator and PLOT founder Ace Rice mixed the work together to present a timely snapshot of ascending local artists.

Ahead of Friday’s opening from 6-10 PM—the show will only be open for viewing Friday night and Saturday, so bump it up on your social calendar—we sent some quick questions to Rice about the show, gallery, and their neighborhood, which is also ascending.

Secrets of the City: How were the artists in your upcoming F.A.M.E. exhibition selected?

Ace Rice: I have been watching Shame & Suki via social media for over almost 2 years. They have both been on my radar for a bit. Shame actually modeled in our first product shoot for our website, and her aesthetic is super creative and with out bounds. As for Suki, she got on my radar by diligently posting her work on Facebook. I have only recently been introduced to Georgie Jones’ fashion work by Shame, but loved the direction and energy of her pieces.

Did the opportunity to do this show with these artists just now presented itself or did you build the show around the artists? Or both?

I built the show with Shame in mind first and thought Suki would be a great compliment; however, I’ve been trying to put together an art exhibit with Suki for a while.

Is this F.A.M.E. show basically the opposite of the recent Machine Gun Kellyshow?

The F.A.M.E. is really about supporting our mission to be a space for the local arts community. Doing art shows with national artists is fun, but I think some of the art appreciation gets lost in the celebrity buzz of it all. For example in the past we worked with Machine Gun Kelly, his fans are going to be happy just to be in the same room with him and I think the art become a secondary focus. For F.A.M.E. the art is the focus, as we hope through the art displayed attendees will grow to have an appreciation for the artist themselves.

Curating can be a difficult balance between highlighting important and powerful work versus popular exhibitions to bring in an audience. Do you try to do a little of each, keeping them separate? Or does each show for you have to have certain elements?

At this point we try to just focus on presenting art and artists that we like, whether they are popular or not. We hope that all of the artists we work with can bring a crowd, but realistically that can be a challenge for up-and-coming artists, so we try to build and leverage our brand to draw consistent audiences out. It is important for PLOT to be a space for artists to develop their craft/presentation and grow a stronger following. We look at our selves as a bit of a training ground for younger aspiring artists.

Is Near North on Glenwood, where PLOT is located, going to be the next big deal neighborhood in MPLS + STPL?

PLOT is located at 167 James Ave North, Minneapolis MN 5505, near the intersection of Glenwood and Cedar Lake, tucked away behind the dreaded Minneapolis Impound Lot. And yes! This neighborhood is hot, or at least I think so. We are within 1 mile of Downtown, Northside, Southside, Kenwood, Bryn Mawr, and Golden Valley. This area has been neglected by the city for a while, and feels like that perfect place to make our mark.

We want to make sure we highlight your very cool MLK dad hats. Who designed those, what’s the story behind them?

I design all of the merchandise currently on our website. The goal behind the product is to get people to support PLOT even if they can’t buy a huge painting, so we provide more affordable ways to continue to support what our gallery is about. The MLK hat is a part of a collection called Heroes and Heirs, highlighting figures from the past that we feel are deserving of praise due to their contributions to their communities.

PLOT, 167 James Ave North Unit, MPLS; plotting.co