Price Sheet: Prices On The Half Shell

The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. All costs are in American dollars.

Red Rabbit

Wood Grilled Oysters $13

Roasted Cauliflower $16

Ramen Kazama

Tonkotsu Ramen $12.50

Black Sheep Pizza

Sicilian Half $16

World Street Kitchen

Korean “BBQ” Beef Short Ribs with house made kimchi $12.75

The Bodyguard starring Lavurne Cox

Orpheum Theater $39 to $134