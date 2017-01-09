Price Sheet: Prices On The Half Shell
Posted on January 9, 2017 at 5:00 am
The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. All costs are in American dollars.
Red Rabbit
Wood Grilled Oysters $13
Roasted Cauliflower $16
Ramen Kazama
Tonkotsu Ramen $12.50
Black Sheep Pizza
Sicilian Half $16
World Street Kitchen
Korean “BBQ” Beef Short Ribs with house made kimchi $12.75
The Bodyguard starring Lavurne Cox
Orpheum Theater $39 to $134