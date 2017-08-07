Price Points: Total Delicacies

The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. If we had the time, we’d include this in every newsletter! All costs are in American dollars.

Delicata

Grilled artichokes with romesco, $7

Italian sausage meatballs in red sauce, $7

Forest mushrooms pizza, $13

with arugula, fontina, garlic, pickled onions

kado no Mise

Grilled A4 Wagyu Beef, $42/4 oz

shishito peppers, yuzu kosho and sansho peppercorns

Hosomaki—Tekka maki, $10.50

bluefin tuna roll

Hewing Hotel

St Anthony Suite, $263.20 advance, $329 per night

WWE Tables, Ladders & Chairs

Target Center, Oct 22nd, $27-502

Ali Wong

State Theatre, Oct 14th, $45-65