Price Points: Man, Oh Man

The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. If we had the time, we’d include this in every newsletter! All costs are in American dollars.

Manny’s Tortas

Milanesa torta $9.45

Cubana torta $9.95

Manny’s Steakhouse

Prime Rib French Dip $17.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich $15.95

Glam Doll Donuts Northeast

the BELLYBOMB (Mac & Cheese donut w cup of veg chili) $8

Girl Next Door (Havarti & Muenster filled, beer glaze + bacon crumb) $3

La La Land

Showplace Icon VIP Reserved Seats $13.41

Lil Wayne

Target Center, Feb 25th $37-$102