Price Points: Man, Oh Man
Posted on January 23, 2017 at 8:42 am
The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. If we had the time, we’d include this in every newsletter! All costs are in American dollars.
Manny’s Tortas
Milanesa torta $9.45
Cubana torta $9.95
Manny’s Steakhouse
Prime Rib French Dip $17.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich $15.95
Glam Doll Donuts Northeast
the BELLYBOMB (Mac & Cheese donut w cup of veg chili) $8
Girl Next Door (Havarti & Muenster filled, beer glaze + bacon crumb) $3
La La Land
Showplace Icon VIP Reserved Seats $13.41
Lil Wayne
Target Center, Feb 25th $37-$102