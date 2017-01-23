Price Points: Man, Oh Man

Posted on January 23, 2017 at 8:42 am
Manny's Tortas

The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. If we had the time, we’d include this in every newsletter! All costs are in American dollars.

Manny’s Tortas
Milanesa torta $9.45
Cubana torta $9.95

Manny’s Steakhouse
Prime Rib French Dip $17.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich $15.95

Glam Doll Donuts Northeast
the BELLYBOMB (Mac & Cheese donut w  cup of veg chili) $8
Girl Next Door (Havarti & Muenster filled, beer glaze + bacon crumb) $3

La La Land
Showplace Icon VIP Reserved Seats $13.41

Lil Wayne
Target Center, Feb 25th $37-$102

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.