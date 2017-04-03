Price Points: Hometown Treats

The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. If we had the time, we’d include this in every newsletter! All costs are in American dollars.

Union Kitchen

MN Hmong hotdish $12

Hmong sausage, char root vegetables, bamboo shoots, green coconut curry, tater tots

Baja Haus

Shrimp & Basil taquito $13

Chipotle and basil marinated shrimp, guajillo sauce, Cotija cheese, lime cream

Tequila lime prawns $33

Australian prawns on top coconut yucca, salsa fresca

Taco Cat

The McFly $8.99

Braised chicken tinga, red cabbage slaw, crema, cilantro, salsa verde

The Larry $8.99

Chicken, chorizo, cheese, onions, cilantro, crema, and salsa

MN Twins Home Opener It’s Today!

Target Field $20 (Standing room only)

Ryan Adams

Palace Theater, July 28th & 29th (Sold out) $48

Resale Online $70-150

Def Leppard + Poison + Tesla

Xcel Energy Center, April 21st $67 (Upper Level) $716 (Front Row + Meet & Greet)