Price Points: Hometown Treats
The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. If we had the time, we’d include this in every newsletter! All costs are in American dollars.
Union Kitchen
MN Hmong hotdish $12
Hmong sausage, char root vegetables, bamboo shoots, green coconut curry, tater tots
Baja Haus
Shrimp & Basil taquito $13
Chipotle and basil marinated shrimp, guajillo sauce, Cotija cheese, lime cream
Tequila lime prawns $33
Australian prawns on top coconut yucca, salsa fresca
Taco Cat
The McFly $8.99
Braised chicken tinga, red cabbage slaw, crema, cilantro, salsa verde
The Larry $8.99
Chicken, chorizo, cheese, onions, cilantro, crema, and salsa
MN Twins Home Opener It’s Today!
Target Field $20 (Standing room only)
Ryan Adams
Palace Theater, July 28th & 29th (Sold out) $48
Resale Online $70-150
Def Leppard + Poison + Tesla
Xcel Energy Center, April 21st $67 (Upper Level) $716 (Front Row + Meet & Greet)