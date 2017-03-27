Price Points: Good + Boujee

The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. If we had the time, we’d include this in every newsletter! All costs are in American dollars.

Tullibee at the Hewing Hotel

Lefse $14

Fingerlime, radish, rabbit belly

Wild Acres Duck $30

Sauce of grilled bones, walnut, beet

Bellecour

Bouillabaisse $28

Sea bass, mussels, clams, baguette, rouille

Cauliflower Roti $17

Capers, brown butter, raisins, madras curry, lemon

Escargots en Croute $14

Burgundy snails, garlic & parlsey butter, puff pastry

Can Can Wonderland

Mini-golf round $12

Old Fashioned Mastadon $11

Indeed Stir Crazy $5

VANS Warped Tour

Canterbury Park, July 23rd $38

Sublime with Rome

First Avenue, July 19th $35