Price Points: Good + Boujee

Posted on March 27, 2017 at 5:00 am
bellecour

The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. If we had the time, we’d include this in every newsletter! All costs are in American dollars.

Tullibee at the Hewing Hotel
Lefse $14
Fingerlime, radish, rabbit belly
Wild Acres Duck $30
Sauce of grilled bones, walnut, beet

Bellecour
Bouillabaisse $28
Sea bass, mussels, clams, baguette, rouille
Cauliflower Roti $17
Capers, brown butter, raisins, madras curry, lemon
Escargots en Croute $14
Burgundy snails, garlic & parlsey butter, puff pastry

Can Can Wonderland
Mini-golf round $12
Old Fashioned Mastadon $11
Indeed Stir Crazy $5

VANS Warped Tour
Canterbury Park, July 23rd $38

Sublime with Rome
First Avenue, July 19th $35

