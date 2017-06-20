Pop Quiz: New Minnesota State Fair Foods

As a news, media, or information source in the state of Minnesota, we’re required by law to make mention of the new foods at this year’s State Fair. So we figured we’d do a pop quiz and see if you can tell which of the following insane culinary concoctions are real, and which we’ve made up. Answers here.

Bacon Fluffernutter: Grilled cinnamon bun sandwich with a bacon, peanut butter and marshmallow cream filling.

At The Sandwich Stop, located on the west side of Clough St. between Carnes & Judson avenues

Brown Ale and Onion-Gouda Tipsy Pie: Onions caramelized in Lift Bridge Brewery’s Chestnut Hill Brown Ale with smoked Gouda cheese, baked in a pie crust, topped with an onion sugar and drizzled with a sweet beer glaze.

At Sara’s Tipsy Pies, located in the Food Building, south wall

Cheesy Nacho Corn on the Cob: Roasted corn on the cob lightly coated with crushed Dorito® corn chips and nacho cheese.

At Texas Steak Out, located on the west side of Underwood St. between Lee & Randall avenues

Cherry Bombs: Red licorice dipped in batter, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar.

At Vegie Fries, located on the north side of Dan Patch Ave. between Underwood & Cooper streets

Deep-Fried Avocado: Avocado slices dipped in a lightly seasoned batter, deep-fried and served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located at the southwest corner of Dan Patch Ave. & Cosgrove St.

Deviation Stout Steak Taco Naan: Steak marinated in Modist Deviation 004 – Mexican Dark Chocolate Stout beer, grilled and topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, cilantro lime and jalapeño ranch sauces, and wrapped in warm naan flatbread.

At San Felipe Tacos, located in the Food Building, east wall

Double Dose of Pork Belly: 100% ground pork belly burger topped with crisp smoked pork belly, pepper jack cheese, coleslaw and pickled onions, served on a toasted bun.

At RC’s BBQ, located on the north side of West Dan Patch Ave. between Liggett & Chambers streets

Duck Bacon Wontons: Duck bacon, grilled sweet corn and cream cheese combined inside deep-fried crescent-shaped wontons and served with dipping sauce.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located at the southeast corner of Lee Ave. & Cooper St. at The North Woods

Maple Cream Nitro Cold Press Coffee: Locally sourced heavy cream and maple syrup in a cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen.

At Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Ave. between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

Memphis Totchos: Sliced bananas and sautéed bacon over tater tots, topped with peanut sauce.

At Snack House, located in the Warner Coliseum, south concourse

Mini Sconuts: Buttermilk scone holes filled with chocolate, marshmallow and Nutella®, deep-fried and topped with a dusting of powdered sugar. (Gluten-free)

At French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, located on the north side of Carnes Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets

Mobster’s Caviar: Cream cheese dip with crab meat, green onions, fresh red pepper and water chestnuts, served with whole wheat flatbread crackers.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Pizzarito: Flour tortilla filled with pepperoni, Italian sausage, risotto, mozzarella and marinara, coated with garlic butter, parmesan and Italian spices, baked and served with a side of marinara.

At Green Mill, located on the east side of Cooper St. between Randall & Wright avenues, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park

Spicy Thai Noodles: Rice noodles and red curry with coconut milk served with kaffir lime, basil leaves, bell peppers, galangal, onions and tomatoes. (Gluten-free)

At Oodles of Noodles, located in the Food Building, east wall

Swindler Sandwich: Honey smoked salmon, cucumbers, capers and cream cheese with fresh dill on pumpernickel, served with sliced lemon garnish.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Swine & Spuds: Bacon-wrapped pork belly and mashed potato croquettes served on a skewer and topped with a choice of homestyle gravy, Korean Bulgogi barbeque sauce or sweet chili sauce.

At Swine & Spuds, located in the Warner Coliseum, northeast corner

Triple Truffle Trotters: Sliced peppers and bacon with black diamond truffle oil mayo on top of waffle fries.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Photo Credit: Minnesota State Fair