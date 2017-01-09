Twincy Cheat Sheet: Feel The Influence

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

Who: Laurie Carlos

Right before the new year, the local performance scene experienced a loss of one of its most beloved mentors. Laurie Carlos was an Obie-award winning actor, playwright and performance artist in New York (who, btw, originated one of the roles in for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf). She later became a local fixture curating the Penumbra and the important Naked Stages program. Creating a home for solo emerging artists, she was a guide and voice of inspiration to many, and it’s a sad loss.

Where: Pajarito

The hype train can be so weird—we’ve heard more about the closed West 7th mainstay Glockenspeil now that’s it a “former” space than we ever did when it was open. That’s because all the foodies are abuzz about the tacos and tasty drinks at new tenant Pajarito from former Libertine and Chino Latino chefs.

What: A new music venue next to Target Field

The Pohlads continue to expand their empire, which includes the Twins and media outlets like Go96 and GoMN, to include an upcoming music venue in the North Loop. Add it to the list of the re-opening Palace Theater and forthcoming waterfront amphitheater, both First Ave projects, and we’re getting a bunch more mid- to large-sized entertainment spots.

When: 5th Annual Sailor Jerry Day

Get a quick new tattoo for cheap to help Leviticus Tattoo celebrate the pioneer of American tattooing, Norman Keith Collins aka Sailor Jerry. Stop into the shop on Saturday, January 14th at noon to get one of their select flash tats for $106.

Why: New six story residential development next to Mortimer’s

Love those big generic condos in s’Uptown? There’s still more coming, this one is located right next to Mortimer’s, that terrible dive bar with really good pinball machines. We’re not sure yet if it means the bar will close and the pinball wizards having to find other tourney spots or not, but the building proposal will be considered by MPLS.