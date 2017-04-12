Minneapolis-St.Paul International Film Festival 2017 Picks

Starting tomorrow, the MSP Film Society’s Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival (MSPIFF) returns for 2017 with 350 new films representing 70+ countries by emerging and veteran filmmakers. It’s one of the longest-running film festivals in the country and the largest film event in the Midwest and draws an attendance of 50,000 annually.

The whole event is a big deal and, to be honest, can be tough to navigate with so much programming. With that in mind, we asked Peter Schilling, Publicity & Outreach Coordinator, to help our readers with some recommendations. Here’s some great entry points into the festival, plus we’ll be doing ticket giveaways to these selections so readers can check them out.

CLASH (ESHTEBAK)

During the Muslim Brotherhood crackdown in 2013, a police van apprehends prisoners on both sides, resulting in uncontrollable tension and violence inside the vehicle. Program: Passages, Images of Africa. Directed by Mohamed Diab. Egypt. 2016. Arabic w/English subtitles. ​97 min. Narrative feature.

Screening:

Saturday, April 15 at 2:30pm, St. Anthony Main, Minneapolis

Thursday, April 20 at 2:30pm, St. Anthony Main, Minneapolis

DAGUERREOTYPE (​LE SECRET DE LA CHAMBRE NOIRE)

The first French film from acclaimed Japanese director Kiyoshi Kurosawa sees a reclusive photographer who tries to conjure up his dead wife by taking daguerreotypes of their adult daughter, and runs into grief when a young man starts work as his assistant. Program: World Cinema. Directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa. France, Belgium, Japan. 2016. French w/English subtitles. 131 min. Narrative Feature.

Screening:

Tuesday, April 18 at 7:00pm, Uptown Theater, Minneapolis

Sunday, April 23 at 4:25pm, Marcus Wehrenberg 14 Theater, Rochester

Thursday, April 27 at 9:40pm, St. Anthony Main Theatre, Minneapolis

DIVINE DIVAS (DIVINAS DIVAS)

An affectionate documentary about Rio di Janeiro’s cross-dressing community that performed at Teatro Rival in the 1970s. From director Leandra Leal, whose mother and grandfather ran the theater. Program: Documentaries, Women and Film. Directed by Leandra Leal. Brazil. 2016. Portuguese w/English subtitles. 110 minutes.

Screening:

Sunday, April 16 at 7:30pm, Uptown Theater, Minneapolis

Sunday, April 23 at 9:40pm, St. Anthony Main Theatre, Minneapolis

ENDLESS POETRY (POESIA SIN FIN)

Alejandro Jodorowsky’s second autobiographical film, with his son Adan playing the director as a young poet. “[H]appiness! To finally be making a kind of cinema that heals!” Program: Cine Latino. Directed by Alejandro Jodorowsky. Chile, France, Japan, UK. 2016. In Spanish, French, English w/English subtitles. 128 min. Narrative feature.

Screening:

Saturday, April 14 at 9:40pm, St. Anthony Main Theatre, Minneapolis

Tuesday, April 18 at 4:15pm, Uptown Theatre, Minneapolis

Friday, April 28 at 9:50pm, St. Anthony Main Theatre, Minneapolis

THE FURY OF A PATIENT MAN (​TARDE PARA LA IRA)

When Curro returns from prison, he finds his girlfriend with José. When he goes to José’s country home to settle the score, Curro realizes he’s fallen right into José’s trap. Program: Cine Latino, Emerging Filmmaker Competition. Directed by Raúl Arévalo. Spain. 2016. In Spanish w/English subtitles. 91 min. Narrative feature.

Screening:

Saturday, April 15 at 10:00pm, Uptown Theatre, Minneapolis

Saturday, April 22 at 9:30pm, St. Anthony Main Theatre, Minneapolis

Friday, April 28 at 9:55 pm, St. Anthony Main Theatre, Minneapolis

HAPPIEST DAY IN THE LIFE OF OLLI MAKI, THE

When Olli Mäki gets a chance at the featherweight championship, he is forced to set aside his youthful optimism and decide if he’s ready to become a hardened professional. Program: Midnight Sun. Directed by Taneli Musttonen. Finland.​ 2016. Finnish w/English subtitles. 85 min. Narrative.

Screening:

Saturday, April 15 at 7:20pm, St. Anthony Main Theatre, Minneapolis

Friday, April 21 at 7:00pm, Marcus Wehrenberg 14 Theater, Rochester

THE PARK (LE PARC)

When Naomi and Maxime spend a day wandering a park in suburban Paris, they converse and share secrets as they fall in love. But when night falls and they must separate, bizarre happenings make Naomi question reality. A very intense film that has been compared to the work of Apichatpong Weerasethakul. Program: World Cinema. Directed by Damien Manivel. France.​ 2016. French w/English subtitles. 71 min. Narrative feature.

Screening:

Friday, April 14 at 9:45pm, St. Anthony Main Theatre, Minneapolis

Friday, April 28 at 2:45pm, St. Anthony Main Theatre, Minneapolis

PATTI CAKE$

Patti Dombrowski is overweight, poor, has an alcoholic mother, and one heck of a talent for crafting and singing rap music. “[An] unforgettable indie underdog.” —Variety. Directed by Geremy Jasper. USA. 2017. English. 108min. Narrative feature.

Screening:

Friday, April 14 at 7:15pm, St. Anthony Main, Minneapolis

Tuesday, April 18 at 9:50pm, St. Anthony Main Theatre, Minneapolis

PYROMANIAC ​(​PYROMANEN)

When 19-year-old Dag returns to his hometown, Finsland, he joins his father’s volunteer fire department and begins to set fires himself. “[A] chilling, subjective study of psychopathology.”—The Hollywood Reporter. Program: Midnight Sun. Directed by Erik Skjoldbjærg. Norway.​ 2016. Norwegian w/English subtitles. 98 min. Narrative.

Screening:

Friday, April 14 at 9:55pm, St. Anthony Main Theatre, Minneapolis

Tuesday, April 18 at 7:20pm, St. Anthony Main Theatre, Minneapolis

Saturday, April 22 at 9:30pm, Marcus Wehrenberg 14 Theater, Rochester

RADIO DREAMS

When Bay Area Pars Radio seeks to unite Metallica with Afghani rockers Kabul Dreams in an on-air jam, what could go wrong? A wonderfully dry comedy from director Babak Jalali. Directed by Babak Jalali. USA, Iran. 2016. Farsi, English, Dari, Assyrian w/English subtitles. 93 min. Narrative feature.

Screening:

Saturday, April 15 at 7:15pm, St. Anthony Main Theatre, Minneapolis

Friday, April 21 at 2:25pm, St. Anthony Main Theatre, Minneapolis

MSPIFF returns April 13-29, bringing 350 new films representing 70+ countries to audiences throughout the region.