Midweek News & Notes: Mayoral Mischief

Since many of our readers don’t read anything, not a damn thing, we feel we should share some of the important-to-you stories being shared around the SotC virtual water cooler so that you’re properly briefed before your happy hour.

News: The Betsy Hodges re-election campaign posted a fake ‘Frey for Congress’ job listing.

Notes: Since the DFL endorsements are the real elections in MPLS, and the endorsement for mayor is June 24th, expect the next few months to be full of city politics news. And since it’s going to be competitive, there’s going to be a lot of activity. Case in point: Someone from the Hodges campaign was, joking or not, trying to play up the storyline that Jacob Frey is a political climber by posting a Frey for Congress job listing. We think it was a joke, a pretty funny one at that.

News: Tom Hoch, former CEO of Hennepin Theater Trust, might run for MPLS Mayor.

Notes: While Hodges and Frey are the top contenders, along with former MPLS NAACP President Nekima Levy-Pounds, the addition of Hoch would crowd the field with qualified candidates even further. Why are we spending so much time with the MPLS mayor’s race? Because with the national government so crazy and the MN Legislature full of rural reps who want things like permits for bike lane users (a real thing), city politics will be even more important in the upcoming years.

News: Meanwhile, on the other side of the river, Chris Coleman is living the St. Easy life.

Notes: Taking in Wild games, live tweeting the Grammys, having a Valentine’s Day date with his wife, things are pretty chill for the new coolest mayor in MPLS + STPL before his run for Governor. We love it.

News: Introducing Twincy Summer: You Can’t Drive There!™

Notes: Along with the major CF that will be caused when I-94 goes down to one lane through the Lowry Tunnel, Portland Ave and Cedar in MPLS will have closures around the Greenway for bridge repairs.