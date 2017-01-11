Midweek News & Notes: Twincy’s New Characters

Since many of our readers don’t read anything else besides rush hour traffic reports, we feel we should share some of the important-to-you stories being shared around the SotC virtual water cooler so that you’re properly briefed before your happy hour.

News: The new season of the highly coveted Synergy series at Spoon & Stable was announced and it features some very big culinary names.

Notes: There’s good news and there’s bad news. The good news is that Gavin—he’s a single name only now, right, like Haj at the Guthrie?—is really going big on this one and will have two of the chefs from last season of Chef’s Table on Netflix, which we loved. But the tickets are $350 each. That’s not even the bad news—even though you can’t afford it, that’s really pretty reasonable for such a high profile and unique dining event. The downer is that tickets will be harder to get than if Bon Iver played across the street inside Askov Finlayson.

News: Marlon James, arguably MPLS + STPL’s biggest author at the moment, just announced that he’s going to write a sprawling fantasy trilogy.

Notes: James, who’s both the winner of the Booker prize and prof at Macalester, has been hard at work on “an African Game of Thrones“. And we are pretty darn excited by the prospect. Here’s the first part of the synopsis:

Three characters — the Tracker, the Moon Witch, and the Boy — are locked in a dungeon in the castle of a dying king, awaiting torture and trial for the death of a child. They were three of eight mercenaries who had been hired to find the child; the search, expected to take two months, took nine years. In the end, five of the eight mercenaries, as well as the child, were dead.

News: Twin Cities Daily Planet did a really nice intro on the large and diverse spate of MPLS City Council candidates, and will be doing more in depth profiles on each candidate.

Notes: Worth checking out just for the cool photo. It’s a nice perspective on how the candidates could affect the Council’s culture (with things like more transparency and new issue priorities) and is a fantastic contrast to the STrib’s recent tone deaf piece on MPLS politics being left vs. left-er.