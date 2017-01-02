Follow-Up: Checking Our 2016 Predictions

It’s a new year! What a great time to look back and see if our predictions from a year ago, see how we did. The rest of the week we’ll be doing our Week of Predictions for 2017 and maybe those will all come true, who knows.

Prediction! The glut of Block parties would start to have some blowback.

Well? Kind of? There were more block parties and festivals than ever, and we definitely noticed that some were jam packed and that more than a few of them, particularly outlier spots during busy Saturdays, were not very full. Luckily by the end of the year it became clear that cool unique events, regardless of size, would do better than just beer in a parking lot.

Prediction! Homegrown terrorism would get the attention of our artist community.

Well? Not really. While radicalization of young men in MPLS was definitely a hot topic because of the arrest and conviction for recruiting/being recruited for overseas terrorist activities, other political issues like #nodapl and the election took up most of the artistic energy.

Prediction! Some restaurants would do regular meatless menus.

Well? Nope. Even though foodies and eaters alike are getting more conscious as they get more educated about their meal consumption, and we’ve got a vegan butcher shop, meat is still a staple of the Northern diet.

Prediction! Some bands would rise to fill the void or straight up rock ‘n’ roll.

Well? Probably our worst venture. It was a big year for genres like electro-soul, experimental digital, future R&B, and even EDM in MPLS + STPL, but other than some staples of the music scene, the loud guitars and crashing drums glöry däys past were MIA.