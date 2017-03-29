Field Report: Wednesday Wings Night at UniDeli

Most of the time when we go out it’s nothing too crazy—maybe we’re too jaded? But whenever something out there really wows us, we of course have to share with you.

We’re not sure that UniDeli is much of a secret foodie hot spot anymore—we clearly could identify a family that was eating there last night because of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives—but it’s still a go-to for its ramen and more. That more, btw, is often the Korean wings, but the small deli now does different types of wings on Wednesdays, too. Last night was wings covered in a thick and subtly spicy green curry paste, and God Damn! They were fantastic! Pencil in a visit for an upcoming hump day wing day.