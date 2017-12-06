F1rst Wrestling Live! Wildcat

Regular Readers know that we’re huge fans of the wrasslin’ action put on by F1rst Wrestling and this Thursday the hometown promotion make their debut at the Uptown VFW a month before the giant Wrestlepalooza event. F1rst Wrestling: LIVE! is a perfect introduction to see local pro wrestling the way it’s always meant to be—up close and with a bunch of people cheering over their beers. The “Golden Circle” seating is already sold out, but there are a few GA tickets still remaining that we very strongly recommend grabbing.

Ahead of the Lyn Lake invasion, we quick checked in with one of the most popular personalities, Wildcat the Feline Super Hero, on his signature moves, territory, and more, ahead of the face-smashing fun.

Secrets of the City: One of the best parts of any F1rst show is the Meow! Meow! Meow! chant you get going. How did that come about and did you think it would be such a hit?

Wildcat: Meowing is a cat’s way of communicating with humans. It seemed quite natural to greet the crowd with a round of MEOW! MEOW! MEOW! and I was happily surprised when they learned my language and joined in.

You’re not only a wrestler, you’re also a crime fighter. Does your watch include both MPLS + STPL or do you just stick to one city? Or do you even bust up bad guys in the burbs, too?

A vigilante crime fighter knows no boundaries. No villain can out range Wildcat and escape the claws of justice. So no matter your location if your actions are treacherous keep your eyes towards the shadows because that is where Wildcat prowls.

Have you had any luck figuring out what to do when your kryptonite—a ball of yarn!—makes its way into the ring?

I know exactly what to do in that situation: Get that yarn between my claws and scratch it to shreds! Meow for now.

F1rst Wrestling: LIVE! goes down Thursday, December 7th at 8 PM. GA tickets available, $12.