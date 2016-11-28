Twincy Cheat Sheet: Midnight + Out State Specials

Between the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places, there’s just too much going on to keep track of, so here’s a few talking points to start off your week and get your prepped for your back-to-work happy hour.

Who: DJ Keezy

If there’s one thing we definitely respect in our music scene, it’s the collaborative work ethic of many dedicated music makers. Take DJ Keezy, for example. She seemingly spends more time on stage DJing than our entire staff does digging up stuff for the newsletter. You can catch her many nights of the week play tracks for a dance night or providing the electro-soul styled beats for the likes of Lady Midnight or even organizing the big deal all female Klituation showcases (the next one scheduled at the end of December is going to be massive). We can’t wait to check out her spot in the can’t-miss Midnight Special show at First Avenue on Wednesday.

We were so impressed with our last sneaky ticket giveaway that we wanted to do another one—we’ve got a bunch of tickets to giveaway to that amazing Midnight Special show, just reply “I’m reading and should go to this can’t miss show!” and we’ll select a bunch of folks to go.

What: Protected bike lanes on 38th St in Longfellow

The more that can be done to protect cyclists, the better, and all the encouraging data we’ve seen on accidents decreasing makes those efforts worthwhile. But while we’re ardent bike infrastructure supporters, we’re blindly supportive. Like the proposed protected bike lane on 38th in MPLS between the river and Hiawatha that would take away all the street parking. It’s already a great road to ride down since there’s not much traffic, 42nd is also for bikes, and where exactly would folks going to the Riverview park instead?

Where: Peace Coffee’s Roastery

On December 9th, help Peace Coffee celebrate twenty years by drinking coffee while you tour their roastery during the Peace Coffee Ugly Sweater Open House! Also get lunch from Pizza Lucé, swag for the first 400 folks, and to participate in an ugly sweater contest where the winner gets a year’s worth of free coffee.

When: The 10th Anniversary of Green Room Music Source

Speaking of big anniversaries . . . For the last 10 years, Green Room Music Source has brought us some of the bigger names in local music, and they’ll be marking the occasion with a stacked show at the Turf Club that includes The Melismatics, a reunion of Mark Mallman’s side project Ruby Isle, Johnny & Molly of Communist Daughter, Duluth phenom Gaelynn Lea, The Look and Feel (featuring Eric Lovold and Ryan McMillan of The Alarmists), and a bunch more.

Why (Not): Start planning your post-holidaze winter trips

We were reminded that embracing winter isn’t just about skipping the skyway we started seeing opening notices for ski areas. Much like summer, starting planning your winter out-state trip. Maybe go for a day to Afton Alps in picturesque Hastings, maybe spend more time in the car and more time on the powder before partying super hard at the 2nd annual GNDWIRE Records Ski Party at Papa Charlie’s at Lutsen.