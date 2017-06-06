Burger Hunter: Shake Shack

Driving across town to the biggest Mall in America has never felt so exciting. This hunt is all about the best things in life—like Shake Shack. Seriously folks, believe the hype. The ShackBurger is one of the best around. FR. Now always patty up when available. Here it’s a double so go there. Trust . . . The meat is from local legends the Revier Cattle Co and they set the farm bar pretty high in Minnesota. The grind is a mix of love that I really don’t know. My best guess is angus with brisket. Menu says hundo p angus. Either way, it’s so good you won’t care. Cliff Clavin your beef some other time. This ones all about living in the moment. Each and every bite. The cheese is out of control. You almost think it’s a Jucy Lucy! I long for it. Hard. It’s creamy and perfect. Now this burger is cooked medium and is juicy to the nines. Glistening and drip forward. The bun is potato, small and butter grilled. Just right. Get the ShakeSauce on the side so you can taste this meat. The sauce is likely just a combo of all the fav burger condos. Good for some Belgiums. Dips fool! The fries are crinkle cut and super hot. Shake is in the name so you better believe they got game. And they do. No ice chunks here. Bring the fam and hit some stores but I guarantee you it’s the burger you’ll remember most!

Scorecard: Flavor: 9.8 Presentation: 6 Originality: 8

Shake Shack, Mall of America #332, 60 E Broadway, Bloomington; shakeshack.com