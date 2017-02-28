Burger Hunter: Saint Dinette

Week after week, Mike S. impresses us with the depth and breadth of his burger knowledge. Burger joints should be painting a mural for him! Check out all The Burger Hunter’s meaty exploits at the #GreatAmericanBurgerHunter tag on Instagram.

When hunting “elephants” on Wall St. in St. Easy there’s no better deal than the burger at Saint Dinette. It’s quickly becoming legendary in Lowertown. The Cheeseburger is an uptick to everything you’ve been eating lately. Let’s just start with the grind. It’s high key primo beef. Sirloin, chuck, and brisket with loads of butter ground right in. They smash the patties onto a flattop and cook to medium temp. Trade secrets encourage insider trading. The point is they’re doing it right. We’ve learned that a high pedigree, butter, and smash smash smash (sorry for the Kai reference) is the golden ticket. The bun is perfy. Fresh daily from St. Agnes Baking Co and butter grilled. It’s like the ultimate sloppy joe bun ever. The burger is topped with a cheese blend of sharp cheddar, gruyere, and champagne. Think like port wine cheese but more gentle. It’s to live for. It’s to die for. Quite possible the best cheese I’ve ever had on a burger. The flavor of this entire ride is flat out next level. It’s juicy, the right amount of salt and cheese ratios, dialed af. Nailed it would be an understatement. Whether you go long or short, you’re certain to make a good investment at Saint Dinette. And you don’t need F-you money for their burger either. Very reasonable. Especially considering the fancy cuts up in here . . . That’s the upside. The downside is there’s so much more yummy on their menu!

Scorecard: Flavor: 9.7 Presentation: 10 Originality: 10

Saint Dinette, 261 East 5th Street, STPL; saintdinette.com