Burger Hunter: Rudy’s Redeye Grill

Week after week, Mike S. impresses us with the depth and breadth of his burger knowledge. He gets fan mail from our readers and from restaurants! Check out all The BurgerHunter’s meaty exploits at the #GreatAmericanBurgerHunter tag on Instagram.

The East Metro of our sweet Twincy is just full of surprises. Straight up Dylan’s Hwy 61 in good ol’ White Bear Lake is a sneaky great place named Rudy’s Redeye Grill. Now the ambiance is red and if Rudy is short for Rudolph maybe it’s time for this reindeer to “see” a doctor. It’s spreading! All kidding aside let’s get to the burger. Rudy’s has a champ here. Hidden deep on the menu too. Almost not even there. Okay . . . Starting with the bun, it’s toasted and super standard issue. The meat is angus with a clean mild flavor. Very light, loosely packed. Grilled over real flames with no char-daddy situations. Juicy to the nines and the beef is show stopping, runway ready, the funk. All glistening pretty like it’s somebody’s birthday. It’s smothered in a BBQ sauce that’s somewhat runny and somewhat thick. Who knew? Topped with two tomatoes that surprisingly pairs nicely with the BBQ sauce and bacon. And the raw onion comes in and says, “let me in on this ride!” Making for some perfect marriages here. Now the onion and the lettuce add that little crisp fresh taste your looking for cause the sauce and juicy meat renders a real succulent mouthful. The cheddar plays it role . . . Best supporting actor. The salty cheese is just so helpful on this sweet beast. But the one that brings it all together and unifies these marriages is the bacon. Love when everything works together. Hey Rudy, you’re doing it right!

Scorecard: Flavor: 8.7 Presentation: 9 Originality: 7

Rudy’s Redeye Grill, 4940 Hwy 61 North, White Bear Lak; rudysredeye.com