Burger Hunter: Republic

Week after week, Mike S. impresses us with the depth and breadth of his burger knowledge. Burger joints should be painting a mural for him! Check out all The Burger Hunter’s meaty exploits at the #GreatAmericanBurgerHunter tag on Instagram.

Precisely on the corner of the 7 corners West Bank neighborhood is a place you might not think of for a good burger. But Republic, the beer lovers dreamland, is kicking out some mighty fine food folks! The Bacon Cheeseburger is the real deal. Meat is angus, clean and they run a medium pack. Good angus has a certain smell. And it’s lovely. Like a master sommelier I take a whiff. Forest floor, barnyard, fleshy. But the meat flavor is dulcet and soothing almost. Cooked to perfection aka chef knows medium. Flat-top for sure with water steam lids towards the end. Bun is super buttery and perfect size. Topped with an aged cheddar and they do a world-class melt job. FR. It makes a big difference. Especially when the cheese is a winner. Next up is a caramelized onion that tastes like candy. It doesn’t takeover, it’s just right. Works well with the salty cheddar. They are neighbors and all . . . Bacon is crispy and brings this whole thing together. Mmmmmmmm nom nom nom making memories one burger at a time. Comes with house-cut fries that are worthy of a mention as not one was spared. Republic is beautiful inside and out. Of course they got a killer patio scene in the summer but you need to get a feel for their inside vibe. If the bar is full get a window spot looking out onto 7 corners. Nosh on! Oh and they have butterscotch pudding for dessert. Need I say more?

Scorecard: Flavor: 8.8 Presentation: 8 Originality: 7

Republic, 221 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; republicmn.com