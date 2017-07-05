Burger Hunter: Peppers & Fries

You didn’t think we’d skip Burger Hunter this week, did you? Mike S. gets a ton fan mail from our readers and from restaurants, in fact more than the rest of us, so we’ve got to keep the coverage coming! Check out all The Burger Hunter’s meaty exploits at the #GreatAmericanBurgerHunter tag on Instagram.

You tell me this town ain’t got no heart . . . Cruise up and down Lake Street, roll down your windows and enjoy the beautiful diversity of flavors that’ll suit just about anyone’s fancy. You just gotta poke around. This one road alone could out eat the entire state of Rhode Island. East a bit on Lake dwells the food paradise of Peppers & Fries. It’s a sports bar that’s got a big MN Twins following but it feels like you’re in a fancy William Arena. Where the hell is Clem Haskins anyway??? Peppers PB&J burger is lit. No doubt folks add this beauty to your list. Don’t freak, you protein packin’ super scared of carb freaks. It’s a big 1/3 thick and juicy. Nice crisp outer, inner is medium and the chew is out of bounds. A nice grind on this angus. It’s topped with a thin to win layer of peanut butter that is without any argument the greatest spread ever invented. You could survive in the woods for a month on a big jar of PB. Put it on everything! This burger has a terrific pepper jelly that adds a touch of sweet heat to the now nutty tasting beef. It’s just wonderful. Maybe you had too much too fast. Topped with platform crispy bacon and a light cheddar. Bun is hundo p bakery fresh. P.J. Murphy’s I believe. Puffy. Now the fries are the real deal so get them. I sat right next to a box of Idaho beauties so it’s like, “yeah I’m getting you.” They have damn good food here. Let freedom ring on Shakedown Street!

Scorecard: Flavor: 9.1 Presentation: 5 Originality: 9

Peppers & Fries, 3900 East Lake St, MPLS; peppersandfries.com