Burger Hunter: Pat’s Tap

Week after week, Mike S. impresses us with the depth and breadth of his burger knowledge. Just wait til you see his logo, we cannot wait to debut it. Check out all The Burger Hunter’s meaty exploits at the #GreatAmericanBurgerHunter tag on Instagram.

Nicollet Ave is about as good as good can get. This hunt takes us right to the craft beer supernova more commonly known as Pat’s Tap. Okay, okay, now after you’ve made your beverage selection try to dial in on the Big Cheese Burger. We’ll just head right in with the meat. It’s Peterson Farms Limousin beef. Those sneaky great French brown cows. Clean with depth is the flavor ride. They run a mid to firm pack and let salt lead they way. Chef knows medium. It’s yummy boots. FR. The bun is fresh from Denny’s 5th Ave Bakery and butter grilled. Perfy size and softer than you are. Now the cheese is what makes Pat tap dance to the break of dawn. It’s an Ellsworth white cheddar masterpiece. They fry it on the flat top before placing it onto your burger. Outer has the light crisp crunch of like a saganaki (Greek fried cheese) and the rest of it is all gooey goodness. Another Damn Gina, damn! The burger is topped with a light salad of tomato and crunchy pickles. All local ingredients so top marks on that. I love how the chew is on this burger. Great aftertaste. It’s lion-like. I mean lions must get this sensation. Full, happy, and a light meat flavored coating throughout your mouth. But really it’s so satisfying. I pwned it straight to crush town. Pro tip: Order the cheese curds.

Scorecard: Flavor: 9.0 Presentation: 8 Originality: 9

Pat’s Tap, 3510 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; patstap.com