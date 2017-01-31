Burger Hunter: Lucky’s 13 Pub

Rolling down the freeway during a Minnesota winter often brews up a deep craving and you know where this is heading . . . Only a burger can really fully satisfy one’s true most inner desires. Well, I was feeling it, alee to Lucky’s 13 Pub! Now the menu here is colossal with over 20 burgers on it so you’ll need the luck of the Irish to help you decide. The Classic Burger seemed like a good starting point with a little customizing. The meat is angus and the taste is easy—to fall in love with! Seriously, this burger is kind of a gentle giant. It’s over a 1/2 pound of pure nourishment. Hints of season salt, pepper and onion powder in the grind. But folks this mellow fellow is juicy to the nines. So much so that the sesame seed bun eventually becomes a member of the Soggy Bottom Boys. FR! I topped it off with some provo (not Utah) and stayed clear of the salad this time. Nothing against it, just did one earlier is all. Instead, I went with some bacon cause I’m low key addicted to it. Now the chef really knows medium here and that’s not an alternative fact. This burger is one to remember. It’s tantalizing and immense. Pro tip: Onion rings are top rated.

Scorecard: Flavor: 8.5 Presentation: 6 Originality: 6

Luckys 13 Burnsville, 2033 Burnsville Center, Burnsville; luckys13pub.com