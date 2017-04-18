Burger Hunter: Lowry Hill Meats

Week after week, Mike S. impresses us with the depth and breadth of his burger knowledge. Staff and readers love him so much we added him to our header today! Check out all The Burger Hunter’s meaty exploits at the #GreatAmericanBurgerHunter tag on Instagram.

Heading down Hennepin just south of the Walker you’ll find a little gem of a butcher shop that would make even Thomas Lowry proud. This hunt takes place at Lowry Hill Meats and no we’re not making our own. Valid, tho—this is the spot if you need something for the grill. But on Wednesday and only Wednesday this meat market makes burgers that are so good you’ll retire your apron and let the propane run out for good. So I ordered it as is but doubled the patty and gazed their meat cases as I waited. Out comes this beautiful burger that immediately reminds you I could never do that at home. For one they are using a flattop and for burgers that’s like some kind of a secret weapon. Really is folks. Let’s start with the meat, it’s choice. They use chuck and stuff. The stuff is from cuts off steaks and whatnot all week. So that’s in the grind and you can tell. The depth is there in the taste. But gentle. And juicy af. While crushing I spotted them using those little tin covers on their burgers creating a steam bath. Take a bite. Sit and watch. Seeing is believing folks. This place is way fun! Now it’s smothered in the creamiest American you’ll ever have. It’s house made and we’re not sure why they don’t sell it but they need to. It’s got a little sauce-town going on. Sus of MMK (mayo, mustard, ketchup). Below the beef is some lettuce and some pickled carrots with mini cucumbers. Comes with caramelized onions but TBH they’re not all that noticeable. Which was nice. They just added a little flavor and went home. Kinda like a Seekins Sighting. The bun is a lovely pork fat bun. It held court. Fantastic burger that’s clean and flavorful. Not a heavy meat hangover at all. This is where you want to be in life.

Scorecard: Flavor: 9.5 Presentation: 7 Originality: 8

Lowry Hill Meats, 1934 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; lowryhillmeats.com