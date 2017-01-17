Burger Hunter: Jake’s City Grille

Week after week, Mike S. impresses us with the depth and breadth of his burger knowledge. Burger joints should be painting a mural for him! Check out all The Burger Hunter’s meaty exploits at the #GreatAmericanBurgerHunter tag on Instagram.

Have you been sticking to your resolution to try new and different burgers? You’ve come to the right place. This hunt travels to the burbs to your favorite Jake’s City Grille. If you’ve heard of this place, it’s probably because of the wings and they are delish but that’s an appetizer. The Black Angus Cheeseburger is where it’s at. They run a lean chuck that’s fresh and so clean . . . Seasoned simply and cooked over flames. As the infamous Beavis coined, Fire! Fire! Fire! So now you know where all the flavor in this burger comes from—flames don’t lie. And neither does the ball for that matter. Anywho, patty is marked up and the grilly taste runs throughout. It’s like summer in the dead of winter. The grill flavor does that. It’s just so what you need sometimes. Topped with LTO and smothered with a cheddar that is and looks sublime. Yes, always yes, to the bacon. Especially on these clean rides. The bun is basic, but not really, cause there’s like 200 plus sesame seeds on it. Now all over the menu is their signature JakeSauce so obviously get a side of that. It’s good, runny and vinegary. Dip away and run everything through there at least once. The burger and wings are the go-to here so don’t panic order and make a mistake.

Scorecard: Flavor: 8.0 Presentation: 9 Originality: 6

Jake’s City Grill, 1288 Promenade Place, Eagan; jakescitygrille.com